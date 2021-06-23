iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Trading 0.2% Higher

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.68 and last traded at $143.64. 14,517,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 14,258,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.34.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.