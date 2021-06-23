iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $194,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,834 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.