iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $194,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,834 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80.

