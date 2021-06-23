iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.26 and last traded at $36.26. Approximately 3,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 7,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

