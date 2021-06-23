iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) were up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.46. Approximately 10,094 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60.

