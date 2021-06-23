iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $58.21. 4,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45.

