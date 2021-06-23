iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

