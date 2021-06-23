iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,983 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $76.83 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

