iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,833 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.10. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.