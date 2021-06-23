iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Wealthquest Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,377 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.17. 181,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,564,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.67. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

