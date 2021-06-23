iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.68.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.