iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,571,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,626 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 457,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,776,000.

IYR stock opened at $102.97 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $105.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

