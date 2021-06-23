ITO Utility Token (IUT) Market Cap Reaches $112,247.21

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 60.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $112,247.21 and approximately $5.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ITO Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00111201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00172760 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,449.38 or 0.99253948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002722 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ITO Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.