Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188,859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.70. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

