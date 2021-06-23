Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $18,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,925,000 after buying an additional 197,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $165.71 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.70.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

