Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris Sells 524 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. 270,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
