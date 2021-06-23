Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris Sells 524 Shares

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. 270,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,872. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

