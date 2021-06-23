Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.02

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 198420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.