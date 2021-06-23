Jarvis+ Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $203,471.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $685,450.89 and approximately $203,471.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00054246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00633015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00039963 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

