Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $84.58. 175,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,042,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. Truist upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

