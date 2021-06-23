Jason Ehrlich Sells 6,950 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $590,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jason Ehrlich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,147 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $97,208.25.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $773,257.00.
Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $84.58. 175,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $171.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,042,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOD. Truist upped their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.86.
About Kodiak Sciences
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.
Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.