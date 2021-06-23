Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Buys 42 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,505.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,312.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

