JBF Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.9% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 474.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 219.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.91.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.64. 83,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,561. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.