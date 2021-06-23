JBF Capital Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,542.58. 25,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,389.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,545.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.