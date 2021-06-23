JBF Capital Inc. Makes New $12.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $221.14. 128,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,191. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $221.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

