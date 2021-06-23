JBF Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.39. 3,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $140.25 and a 1 year high of $228.87.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.