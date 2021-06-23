JBF Capital Inc. Sells 357,432 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

JBF Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,432 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.4% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.49. The stock had a trading volume of 96,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,812. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $98.06 and a 12-month high of $152.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

