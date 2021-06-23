JBF Capital Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $152.60. The company had a trading volume of 59,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,582. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.05.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

