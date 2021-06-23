Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eisai Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eisai in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now anticipates that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

ESALY stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

