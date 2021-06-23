Jetcoin Reaches Market Cap of $500,283.09 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $500,283.09 and approximately $622,937.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00607242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

