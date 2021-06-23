Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.98. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1,849 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes specialty metal products and distributes wood products to home centers and other retailers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

