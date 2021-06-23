JMP Securities Raises Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target to $38.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of EVLO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. 4,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $851.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

