JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Shares Down 0.4%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. 7,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 72,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Get JOFF Fintech Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOFF Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.