John Huw Thomas Sells 4,000 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,329,858.80.

Shares of TSE:DOL traded down C$0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.86. The company had a trading volume of 525,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,528. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.64 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.45 and a twelve month high of C$58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.09.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.5599997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

DOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.33.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

