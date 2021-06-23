John Wood Group’s (WDGJF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDGJF. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 1,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.