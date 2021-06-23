Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

JCI stock opened at $66.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,067 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,314.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,252,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,365,000 after buying an additional 881,738 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

