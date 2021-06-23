Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.12. 182,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,745,311. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35. The company has a market capitalization of $429.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

