Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Joules Group (LON:JOUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get Joules Group alerts:

Shares of LON:JOUL traded down GBX 4.54 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 280.46 ($3.66). 567,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,402. The company has a market capitalization of £311.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.68. Joules Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 310 ($4.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 266.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49.

In other Joules Group news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total transaction of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

About Joules Group

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.