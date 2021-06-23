JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 318,703 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 542.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 377,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $25,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 96,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 315.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 30,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 34,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter.

KRE opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

