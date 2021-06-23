JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 10,573 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.48% of The Ensign Group worth $25,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after buying an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.11. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.25 million. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.