JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 59,483 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,022 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.13% of Washington Federal worth $25,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.