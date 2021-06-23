JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.58% of Magnite worth $27,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth $2,992,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Magnite by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. First National Bank purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Magnite by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGNI shares. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Day sold 10,454 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $415,441.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,734.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 524,267 shares of company stock worth $17,770,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.54.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

