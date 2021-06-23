JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Nielsen worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 173,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nielsen by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,649,000 after acquiring an additional 757,747 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.91.

NLSN stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.46. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

