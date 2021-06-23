JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $24.90 Million Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,797,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of MGIC Investment worth $24,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after buying an additional 985,750 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after buying an additional 7,416,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MTG opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

