JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.50 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.53% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

