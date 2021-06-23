JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.57 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,799,308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of BorgWarner worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,046,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after acquiring an additional 489,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after acquiring an additional 208,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,756,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 278,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $100,344,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.32 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

