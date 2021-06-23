JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $25.71 Million Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.82% of Arcosa worth $25,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $235,386.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,086.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,881.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

ACA stock opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

