JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $27.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.44% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $27,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $957,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

