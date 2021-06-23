JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of PTNDY stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $24.01.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
