JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PTNDY stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $24.01.

About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

