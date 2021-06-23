JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.08% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $27,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 16,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,320 shares of company stock valued at $395,746. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $889.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

