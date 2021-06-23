JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,853 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

JPM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.56. The stock had a trading volume of 337,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,902,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.