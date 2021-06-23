JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 94,471 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,471 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $27,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 887,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,212,000 after acquiring an additional 71,833 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $197,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 273,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

