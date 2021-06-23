JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 96,504 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of OGE Energy worth $27,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,716,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $24,509,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $22,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

